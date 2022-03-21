Seventeen-month-old girl tragically killed in dog attack in St Helens

The dog was bought by the toddler’s family one week ago.

A 17-month-old girl has tragically died after being attacked by the family dog at her home in St Helens.

The child was rushed to hospital after emergency services arrived on the scene at Bidston Avenue, Blackbrook, on Monday afternoon but she sadly died as a result of her injuries.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dog, which was only bought by the family a week ago, has been put down and a police investigation is under way to determine the breed and whether it is legal under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

Detective inspector Lisa Milligan of Merseyside Police said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the child’s family at this devastating time.

“The little girl’s parents and wider family are absolutely devastated and our specialist Family Liaison Officers are providing them with support at this horrendous time.”

A general view of Bidston Avenue, Blackbrook, St Helens. Image: Google

Police were called to Bidston Avenue at around 3.50pm following a report that a child had been attacked by a dog and officers remain at the scene this evening while extensive CCTV, witness and house-to-house enquiries are carried out.

DI Milligan added: “Whilst we are in the very early stages of the investigation into this extremely tragic incident we can confirm that the dog was only bought by the family a week ago and officers are working to identify the previous owners of the dog concerned and establish its history.

“If you were in the Bidston Avenue area this afternoon and witnessed anything, or have any information about the dog in question then please come forward speak to one of our officers.

“Our officers take the issue of dangerous dogs very seriously. Over the past years we have worked proactively with the five local authorities in Merseyside to ensure prohibited dogs are taken off the streets.”

How to contact police

Anyone with any information is asked to contact us via our social media desk @MerPolCC or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, with reference 22000196837.