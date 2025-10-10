Motorists are being urged to avoid Scotland Road this morning due a fire at a former pub.

Fire crews were called to the fire at the former Eagle Vaults venue at 6.50am, between the junctions of Chapel Gardens and Penrhyn Street. Four fire engines and an aerial appliance are in attendance.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews arrived to find a three storey mid-terrace building currently under construction with the roof on fire. Fire crews are fighting the fire externally with three hose reel jets and a main branch hose. The aerial appliance is being located and readied to fight the fire in the roof area and check for fire spread.

“Buildings on either side have been cleared and all persons are accounted for. There is severe traffic congestion on Scotland Road, please avoid the area.”

Merseytravel warned commuters of disruption to Arriva bus services operating via Scotland Road. In a statement this morning, they said: “Services 47, 300, 52, 52A & 55 will operate via Stanley Road, Commercial Road, Vauxhall Road in both directions.”

Stagecoach bus journeys are also impacted. A spokesperson for Stagecoach added: “Due to a police incident on Scotland Road, all 20 services are diverted in both directions via Great Homer Street. Any passengers wishing to alight on Scotland Road are advised to alight on Great Homer Street. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”