More than 15,000 delegates, exhibitors and visitors signed-up to attend the huge conference in Liverpool.

By Emma Dukes
Published 9th Oct 2023, 10:53 BST
Labour Party Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (C) and members of the Shadow Cabinet listen on at the conference in Liverpool. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty ImagesLabour Party Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (C) and members of the Shadow Cabinet listen on at the conference in Liverpool. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
The Labour Party’s Annual Conference has once again come to Liverpool, held at the ACC Liverpool arena, Exhibition Centre Liverpool (ECL) and the Pullman hotel.

Running from Sunday, October 8, until Wednesday, October 11, the conference is a high-profile event and sees key political figures set out what Labour would do in government and debate a range of important topics.

This year, more than 15,000 delegates, exhibitors and visitors signed-up to attend and Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer will take deliver his keynote speech on Tuesday.

On Monday, Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves will address delegates during the second day of the conference, setting out plans to revamp the UK’s “antiquated” planning system to “get Britain building again”.

Speaking to broadcasters, Reeves said Labour’s top priority is growing the economy and reiterated her commitment to fiscal responsibility. Schedule to take to the stage at 12.00pm, Reeves is expected announce major policies.

Labour Party Annual Conference 2023 key speeches

Monday, October 9

According to Sky News:

  • Shadow culture secretary Thangam Debbonaire
  • Shadow science secretary Peter Kyle
  • Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar
  • Shadow climate secretary Ed Miliband
  • Shadow Wales secretary Jo Stevens
  • First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford
  • Shadow Northern Ireland secretary Hilary Benn
  • Shadow Scotland secretary Ian Murray
  • Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (12.00pm)
  • Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy
  • Shadow defence secretary John Healy
  • Shadow international development secretary Lisa Nandy
  • Shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds
  • Shadow work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall
Tuesday, October 10

  • Sir Kier Starmer’s keynote speech (2.00pm)

Wednesday, October 11

  • Wes Sreeting on the future of the NHS.
  • Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson.
