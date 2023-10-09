More than 15,000 delegates, exhibitors and visitors signed-up to attend the huge conference in Liverpool.

Labour Party Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (C) and members of the Shadow Cabinet listen on at the conference in Liverpool. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

The Labour Party’s Annual Conference has once again come to Liverpool, held at the ACC Liverpool arena, Exhibition Centre Liverpool (ECL) and the Pullman hotel.

Running from Sunday, October 8, until Wednesday, October 11, the conference is a high-profile event and sees key political figures set out what Labour would do in government and debate a range of important topics.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, more than 15,000 delegates, exhibitors and visitors signed-up to attend and Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer will take deliver his keynote speech on Tuesday.

On Monday, Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves will address delegates during the second day of the conference, setting out plans to revamp the UK’s “antiquated” planning system to “get Britain building again”.

Speaking to broadcasters, Reeves said Labour’s top priority is growing the economy and reiterated her commitment to fiscal responsibility. Schedule to take to the stage at 12.00pm, Reeves is expected announce major policies.

Labour Party Annual Conference 2023 key speeches

Monday, October 9

According to Sky News:

Shadow culture secretary Thangam Debbonaire

Shadow science secretary Peter Kyle

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar

Shadow climate secretary Ed Miliband

Shadow Wales secretary Jo Stevens

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford

Shadow Northern Ireland secretary Hilary Benn

Shadow Scotland secretary Ian Murray

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (12.00pm)

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy

Shadow defence secretary John Healy

Shadow international development secretary Lisa Nandy

Shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds

Shadow work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves

Tuesday, October 10

Sir Kier Starmer’s keynote speech (2.00pm)

Wednesday, October 11