‘She Inspires’ programme using football to empower young women in Liverpool schools

The bespoke football initiative is supported by Everton in the Community and LFC Foundation.

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 10th Oct 2023, 22:49 BST
The 'She Inspires' schools programme aims to work with female pupils in Years 8 & 9. The football-based initiative offers a mix of practical and workshop sessions including weekly coaching as well as access to FA Qualifications.

The programme was launched by the Police and Crime Commissioner, Emily Spurrell, and Chief Constable, Serena Kennedy, in March 2022 to mark International Women’s Day with the aim of empowering young women.

As well as getting out on the pitch, the schoolgirls take part in workshops, covering key themes: Aspirations, Confidence, Leadership, Team building and Self-esteem.

The bespoke football initiative is supported by the Liverpool FA with the sessions being run by Everton in the Community and LFC Foundation.

Chief of police Serena Kennedy said: "If we can give the girls living in our communities the confidence, empower them, give them tactics and little things that they can fall back on, when things get tough so that when they face those big things, that’s what this is about.”

Chief Constable of Merseyside Police Serena KennedyChief Constable of Merseyside Police Serena Kennedy
Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell said: "We really wanted to invest in young women, give them access to opportunities. Football is something that runs through the heart of this city, but we knew that lots of women weren’t necessarily always getting those opportunities so we’ve funded this programme."

Watch the video above for our full feature on the ‘She Inspires’ schools programme and to hear more from Serena Kennedy and Emily Spurrell.

