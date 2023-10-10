‘She Inspires’ programme using football to empower young women in Liverpool schools
The bespoke football initiative is supported by Everton in the Community and LFC Foundation.
The 'She Inspires' schools programme aims to work with female pupils in Years 8 & 9. The football-based initiative offers a mix of practical and workshop sessions including weekly coaching as well as access to FA Qualifications.
The programme was launched by the Police and Crime Commissioner, Emily Spurrell, and Chief Constable, Serena Kennedy, in March 2022 to mark International Women’s Day with the aim of empowering young women.
As well as getting out on the pitch, the schoolgirls take part in workshops, covering key themes: Aspirations, Confidence, Leadership, Team building and Self-esteem.
Chief of police Serena Kennedy said: "If we can give the girls living in our communities the confidence, empower them, give them tactics and little things that they can fall back on, when things get tough so that when they face those big things, that’s what this is about.”
Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell said: "We really wanted to invest in young women, give them access to opportunities. Football is something that runs through the heart of this city, but we knew that lots of women weren’t necessarily always getting those opportunities so we’ve funded this programme."
