Step inside a shed with stained glass windows, a hidden compartment in the floor and a waterfront view.

The national Shed of the Year competition has been running for the last 16 years and in 2021, Les Rowe, who lives in Wallasey, was awarded winner of the Budget category for his fantasticTranquility Base.

His garden shed features stained glass windows, a hidden compartment in the floor, a waterfront view and items crafted from things that would otherwise have been thrown away.

Les told LiverpoolWorld: “The rule of the house is that nothing goes in the shed, so we haven’t put anything in it, there’s minimal furniture - a couple of seats, and that’s it really. It’s been quite hard to keep it empty, but it’s about the space.

“It’s somewhere you can come and sit, which is nice and quiet. After I built the shed, I made the pond so you can sit and watch the frogs and things.

“I’ve made things for a long time, and one of my philosophies I have about making something is to take something that has no value and give it a value by the craftsmanship and the work that I put into it.”

Take a peak inside Les’s award-winning shed in the video above.

Shed of the Year 2022

Shed of the Year, run by Readersheds and sponsored by Cuprinol, sees the UK's most talented "sheddies" fight it out to be crowned top dog and win prizes.

The award celebrates every conceivable style, shape and size of shed. From the traditional to the unconventional and everything in between.

As well as an overall winner, there are several divisions.

This year’s categories include the Lockdown category, recognising efforts made during last year’s COVID restrictions, as well as Pub & Entertainment and Nature’s Haven categories.