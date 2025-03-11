The crew of a container ship which collided with an oil tanker in the North Sea were not keeping a “proper lookout” in the lead-up to the incident, a Liverpool-based maritime expert has said.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By George Lithgow, PA

The Stena Immaculate suffered a ruptured cargo tank causing “multiple explosions onboard” when it was struck by the MV Solong on Monday morning (March 10).

36 casualties have been brought ashore so far and the search for a missing Solong crew member has been called off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The US-registered Stena Immaculate was at anchor when it was hit, according to ship tracking tool Vesselfinder.

Dr Abdul Khalique, head of the Maritime Centre at Liverpool John Moores University, who has been using simulators to reconstruct the incident, said watchkeepers on the Solong would have spotted the imminent collision if they had been “maintaining a proper lookout by radar”.

“It can be assumed that the watchkeepers on MV Solong were not performing their duty to ‘maintain a proper lookout by all available means’ as required by international regulations for preventing collisions at sea,” Dr Khalique said.

Sunrise behind a windfarm near Easington beach, Hull, after a crash between an oil tanker and a cargo ship off the coast of East Yorkshire | PA

Preliminary reports suggest poor visibility may also have played a role in the collision, the expert said, adding: “Although lookout by sight may have been hampered by the poor prevailing visibility at the time of accident, had the watchkeepers been maintaining a proper lookout by radar, they would have spotted this imminent collision threat and taken an action.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both ships appear to have remained in contact for around four minutes, Dr Khalique added.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch has deployed investigators to the scene.

Professor David Slater, honorary professor in the School of Engineering at Cardiff University, said ships are supposed to stick to lanes to avoid collisions.

“One thing that needs to be established is, where was the tanker moored in relation to the appropriate shipping lane?” he said. “It will be important to know whether the cargo ship was on the right course or whether the US tanker was incorrectly moored.”