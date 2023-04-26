The gang were caught after a 90mph car chase through the streets.

A brazen gang which stole more than £500,000 in meticulously planned cash machine raids at more than 19 shops across the country have been jailed.

The gang of four men ‘left a trail of destruction for their own selfish gain’ as they used stolen vehicles and power tools in the nighttime raids, police said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool Crown Court heard the gang targeted a ‘specific make and model’ of stand-alone ATM machines inside the shops during the large-scale operation.

Shocking footage shows cash machine doors ripped open and dragged through shop floors while attached to moving vehicles.

The gang targeted 19 shops across England and Wales between March 11, 2022 and July 7, 2022, but were caught when officers chased the getaway BMW.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The angle grinder gang targeted 19 shops across England and Wales. Image: Cheshire Police / SWNS

It reached speeds of up to 90mph in a 30mph zone after the final burglary at a Co-operative store in Moira, Leicestershire, police said. And the gang tried to injure the chasing cops by throwing a fire extinguisher and bricks at them.

Lee Leatherbarrow, 33, and Arthur Gaskin, 35, were jailed for seven years, Crimea Price, 32, for eight years and John Price, 27, was sentenced to six years. They’d all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary at an earlier hearing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Detectives from Cheshire Police launched a probe in April 2022 after a raid at a store in Warrington which saw officers ‘rammed’ by the group as they fled the scene.

Watch the video at the top of this page for more.