The Peace Garden, which was opened for Eurovision, was ripped up and burned.

Shocking footage circulating on social media shows vandals destroying the Ukrainian Peace Garden in the Baltic Triangle on Bonfire Night. The garden on Jamaica Street was opened for Eurovision in May this year but was torn up and burnt in matter of hours.

Merseyside Police are investigating the criminal damage and received reports of youths setting off fireworks, starting fires and destroying sections of the garden from around 6pm on November 5.

Local Policing Inspector Jack Woodward said: “The actions of these youths were extremely reckless. To set off fireworks in this manner and deliberately cause fires is highly irresponsible and could have led to serious injuries. To commit these offences in the Ukrainian Peace Garden, which caused damage to the site, is appalling and we are taking this matter extremely seriously.

"Merseyside is a friendly, welcoming place, and we know that the overwhelming majority of people would be disgusted by such incidents. I’d like to reassure our communities that we are investigating this incident and we will work tirelessly to find those responsible and bring them to justice.”

Liverpool City Council have since completed a clear up operation and talks are now underway to plot out how to restore the vandalised garden.