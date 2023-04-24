Register
Shotgun fired twice through window of Aintree house while people inside

Merseyside Police want to speak to a group of males on electric bikes.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 24th Apr 2023, 15:31 BST

A suspected shotgun was fired twice through the front window of a house in Aintree while people were inside.

Police were called to a property on Wyresdale Road at around 12.25am on Saturday 22 April, but thankfully there have been no reported injuries.

It is believed that a group of males on electric bikes were in the area at the time and could be involved in the incident.

Detectives say damage ‘consistent with a shotgun being fired twice’ was sustained to the front window of the house and have launched an appeal for information as they investigate the shooting.

Detective Inspector Peter McCullough said: “While no injuries have been reported, discharging a firearm is extremely reckless and dangerous. I would like to reassure the local community that we are working to find those responsible and bring them to justice.

“We have a zero-tolerance approach to any person involved in the use of, possession of, and storage of firearms, and we will relentlessly pursue anyone involved in this type of awful criminality.

“The investigation is still in the early stages and we are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. This incident took place in a residential area so there are likely to be people who may have CCTV or smart doorbell footage that could have captured something to help our investigation.”

How to contact police

  • If you have any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage or information about this incident, please DM the social media desk on Twitter @MerseyPolice or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ quoting incident reference 23000337602.
  • Alternatively contact Crimestoppers UK anonymously on 0800 555 111.
