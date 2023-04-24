Merseyside Police want to speak to a group of males on electric bikes.

A suspected shotgun was fired twice through the front window of a house in Aintree while people were inside.

Police were called to a property on Wyresdale Road at around 12.25am on Saturday 22 April, but thankfully there have been no reported injuries.

It is believed that a group of males on electric bikes were in the area at the time and could be involved in the incident.

Detectives say damage ‘consistent with a shotgun being fired twice’ was sustained to the front window of the house and have launched an appeal for information as they investigate the shooting.

Detective Inspector Peter McCullough said: “While no injuries have been reported, discharging a firearm is extremely reckless and dangerous. I would like to reassure the local community that we are working to find those responsible and bring them to justice.

“We have a zero-tolerance approach to any person involved in the use of, possession of, and storage of firearms, and we will relentlessly pursue anyone involved in this type of awful criminality.

“The investigation is still in the early stages and we are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. This incident took place in a residential area so there are likely to be people who may have CCTV or smart doorbell footage that could have captured something to help our investigation.”

