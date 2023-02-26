The closure will be in place for three months.

Halton’s Silver Jubilee Bridge is set to close until May this year, limiting driver access from Runcorn to Widnes.

The closures are due to the installation of brand new lighting, allowing the bridge to light up in different colours, in celebration of different events and occasions.

Preparatory work began on February 6 2023, causing daily lane closures, however the bridge is set to be fully closed to drivers on weekdays for the next three months.

Access will be maintained, however, for bus services, pedestrians and cyclists. Motorists wishing to cross the Silver Jubilee Bridge will be directed to a signed diversion route that uses the Mersey Gateway.

Cllr Stef Nelson, Halton Council’s portfolio holder for Environment & Urban Renewal, said: “Installing this fantastic modern lighting on the Silver Jubilee Bridge has been an aspiration of ours for several years.

“Both of our bridges are iconic structures which are architecturally impressive, and we feel this improved lighting will help boost the position of the SJB as a major landmark in the North West, and help contribute towards promoting a night time economy and culture in the borough.”

