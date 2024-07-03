Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Liverpool auditions will take place this week as the former X Factor head judge hunts for new talent.

Music mogul Simon Cowell is coming to Liverpool this week, in a bid to find the next One Direction. The world famous boy band of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne was put together by The X Factor head judge 14 years ago. The band split up in 2015 after huge success and Cowell is now ‘praying’ he can find a new group to emulate One Direction.

A series of auditions will take place in cities around the UK - including the legendary music city of Liverpool - and the whole process will be filmed for a potential documentary by Box to Box.

Rejecting the traditional X-Factor audition format, which involved a series of auditions before contestants would actually face Cowell, organisers say ‘this isn’t your usual talent show’ adding that, ‘Simon is ripping up the rulebook and doing it differently’.