When and where Simon Cowell will host auditions in Liverpool to find next One Direction
Music mogul Simon Cowell is coming to Liverpool this week, in a bid to find the next One Direction. The world famous boy band of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne was put together by The X Factor head judge 14 years ago. The band split up in 2015 after huge success and Cowell is now ‘praying’ he can find a new group to emulate One Direction.
A series of auditions will take place in cities around the UK - including the legendary music city of Liverpool - and the whole process will be filmed for a potential documentary by Box to Box.
Rejecting the traditional X-Factor audition format, which involved a series of auditions before contestants would actually face Cowell, organisers say ‘this isn’t your usual talent show’ adding that, ‘Simon is ripping up the rulebook and doing it differently’.
Liverpool auditions will take place at the Atlantic Pavilion, Albert Dock on July 6 and 7, and 16-18 year olds are eligible. Advance applications can be made here or you can turn up on the day. Discussing the Liverpool auditions on Instagram, Simon said: “Give it a go! It could literally change your life! See you there!”
