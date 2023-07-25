“He knew the water. The water doesn’t discriminate, it doesn’t matter how fit or well prepared you are - it can be deadly.”

The family of a young man who sadly died last year, are joining forces with the RNLI for World Drowning Prevention Day.

Haydn Griffiths went missing on July 19 after trying to swim out to the wind turbines off New Brighton. Following an extensive search from Hoylake and New Brighton RNLI crews, his body was sadly found near Pier Head on July 24, 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The confident swimmer and lifelong sailor was found just two days after what would have been his 24th birthday, and the day before World Drowning Prevention Day. It is believed that he may have been stung by a jellyfish, sending him into shock and causing cramps.

Now, his sisters Megan and Brogan Griffiths, from Wigan, are urging people to take water safety seriously.

In a post on Facebook, Megan, 30, said: “Please help to support our water safety awareness raising. If just one person learned and remembered ‘Float to Live’ when in trouble in water, it could save their life. If just one person thought twice about potential hazards before going into open water, if they remembered Haydn’s story and how incredibly fit and water aware he was, it could save their life.

“Anyone can drown, no matter how fit and competent they are swimming. If you could share just one water safety message on your story or post, you could potentially save a life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“25th July is World Drowning Prevention Day, a resolution by the W.H.O which aims to raise awareness about the disastrous and long-term effects of drowning on both families and society while also informing us about life-saving ways to prevent it.”

Haydn Griffiths

She added that we must ‘respect the water’ and shared the following safety tips:

- Be aware of potential hazards before entering the water.

- Float until you are calm, if you get into trouble in the water.

- Call 999 and ask for the coastguard if you see someone in trouble.

Advertisement

Advertisement

- Visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags.

Megan said that Haydn “knew the water,” adding, “the water doesn’t discriminate, it doesn’t matter how fit or well prepared you are - it can be deadly. Anyone can drown, no one should.”

Brogan, 27, added that potential dangers include rip currents, tides, waves, cold water shock, creatures in the sea.

Figures released by the RNLI show their lifeguards attended more than 10,000 incidents on beaches, helping 13,758 people from July 25 to September 2 last year - including the rescue of 722 people in the North West.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The RNLI also said there were 226 deaths in the UK from accidental drownings in 2022, across inland and coastal locations, with the majority happening during the summer. 41 were in July and 44 in August – more than twice the number than in any other month.