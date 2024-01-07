Sixth man charged after man stabbed in Liverpool city centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A sixth man has been charged after a mass confrontation in Liverpool city centre led to a stabbing.

21-year-old Anthony Dodson was rushed to hospital after being knifed in the chest during the 'large-scale disturbance' in the early hours of December 27. He was found at the junction of Church Street and Whitechapel, near to McDonald's, by a police patrol at around 5.30am. He remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A second male, aged 21, who was stabbed in the back following what witnesses described as a 'mass brawl' involving two groups that left The Safehouse bar on Victoria Street and entered Peter Street, is also stable and recovering at home.

A third man, aged 23, suffered a laceration to the head, believed to have been caused by being hit with a bottle or glass and is also recovering at home. Following enquiries, a fourth man, aged 20, was identified with lacerations to his head. He is recovering at home.

Charges

Jordan Kinsella, 29, of Harrogate Drive, Everton, is the sixth man charged in connection with the incident, charged with violent disorder. He is due to appear at Liverpool and Knowsley Magistrates Court on Monday (January 8).

Five other males arrested were charged on Friday and appeared at Liverpool and Knowsley Magistrates Court on Saturday (January 6). They are as follows:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cameron Quinn, 21, of Swanside Avenue, Huyton, has been charged with violent disorder; Section 18 wounding and possession of an offensive weapon. Milne Critchley, 20, of Sprucewood Close, Anfield, has been charged with violent disorder. Luke Bowland, 21, of Webster Road, Wavertree, has been charged with violent disorder. Adam Draper, 21, of St David's Road, Huyton, has been charged with violent disorder. George Miller, 20, of no fixed abode, has been charged with violent disorder.