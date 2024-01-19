Skelmersdale man leaves millionaire in tears after amazing pitch on Dragons' Den

Four out of the five Dragons tried to get a piece of his business.

A Skelmersdale man blew minds when he appeared on BBC One's Dragon's Den this week. Derry Green set up the Secret Garden Glamping Company during lockdown after a project that started out as a bit of fun with his kids in the garden took off.

Derry now runs one of the UK's most popular holiday sites. Based in Skelmersdale, the Secret Garden has a dozen unique glamping unique units and is constantly booked up for years in advance.

The dad-of-two previously told LiverpoolWorld how it was fully booked for the next two years just days after he first put the site on Airbnb. He is now looking to expand the business.

Derry recently went into the Dragon's Den asking for a whopping £100,000 for just a 5% stake in his business. On Thursday's show, Derry, who lost his job during Covid-19, floored the Dragons, who called his story 'absolutely inspiring'.

Derry Green, owner of Secret Garden Glamping, appears on BBC1's Dragons' Den

During the pitch, Derry was quizzed by the Dragons on a manner of things, including what they called his 'cheap prices' as he refused to hike the nightly cost during kids holidays.

In the end, he was offered exactly what he asked for by Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones, Touker Suleyman and Sara Davies.

A sauna and pool table at The Secret Garden Glamping

On the recommendation of Dragon Steven Bartlett, the only Dragon to have not made an offer, Derry went with Deborah Meaden.