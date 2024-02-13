Small Wirral farm cafe 'deeply saddened' after dog attack

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A small farm cafe lost one of its animals over the weekend after a woman's dog failed to respond to its recall command.

Maria's Cafe in Meols said it was "deeply saddened" after a dog not on a lead got into the field where they have kept chickens for five years. The dog attacked the oldest chicken, a Rhode Island Red named Bertha, killing the chicken, and attacked another chicken which survived but is now in shock.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lady who was walking the dog then went into the cafe to inform them of the incident. The cafe - formerly known as the Maple Gardens Cafe - sits in a little hidden corner of Wirral, on Parkfield Farm, and said the animals are there not only for the enjoyment of customers, but also to provide income.

A statement on the Facebook page of Maria's Cafe about the incident said: "And this is why we say your dog must be on a lead before you come onto the farm, and this is why people say if your dog has no recall keep it on a lead.

"We have had a loose dog who didn't respond to their recall and got into our chicken field and mauled one of our oldest chickens Bertha the Rhode island red. It also attacked another light Sussex hen who is now in shock hiding. We have had these chickens for five years now and they aren't just pets. We are deeply saddened to lose Bertha as she was our oldest hen. Keep your dog on a lead on the farm.

"This will not be reported this time the lady came in and told us she could of quite easily disappeared without saying anything. People need to remember livestock can be protected by using any means necessary this is law if your dog enters farmland.