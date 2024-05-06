Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Actor and filmmaker Kevin Smith said Liverpool’s stunning architecture reminded him of walking onto the set of a fantastical movie after arriving in the city this weekend for Comic Con 2024.

The 53-year-old from New Jersey, who has been one of the defining voices in American independent cinema since his breakthrough movie Clerks in 1994, said: "It's just so beautiful. It looks like a production designer came in and art directed it within an inch of its life.”

Smith told ITV: "It looks exactly as it's supposed to in your head, for years you've heard of Liverpool and as I walked out I was like oh my god it is flat out Liverpool, it's like a Harry Potter set.”

Elijah Wood and Kevin Smith in Liverpool. Image: thatkevinsmith/Instagram

Smith took time out from his Comic Con duties to explore the city and said he was advised to take in one of The Beatles tours by his wife, actress Jennifer Schwalbach Smith. The Jay and Silent Bob, Dogma and Mallrats star also sampled some vegan cuisine in the city, courtesy of The Northern Tart, and was pictured in the back of a cab with Hollywood and Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood.