‘Some honesty for a change’ - What people on Merseyside want new Prime Minister Liz Truss to focus on
The new Prime Minister needs to tackle the cost of living crisis and energy price cap.
Liz Truss is officially the new Prime Minister, after being asked by the Queen to form a new government at a meeting at Balmoral on Tuesday.
After being voted in as the new Tory leader by party members, Truss gave a victory speech on Monday promising to “deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people’s energy bills but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply”.
She’s won the favour of fellow Conservatives, but now its time for her to prove herself to the general public and keep her promises.
Most Popular
We asked LiverpoolWorld readers to let us know what they need from the new Prime Minister.
Mo Clare said: “A better pension for us. A reduced energy cap, and lower energy prices. The energy companies are raking it in. Its about time they gave some of it back. I bet the new PM won’t be turning her heating off this winter.”
John Goudie said: “To pay our gas and electricity bills like MPs.”
Mark Allen said: “Saying one policy without lying.”
James May said: “It doesn’t really matter what we want from her, we will only get what she wants.”
David van der Burg said: “The complete destruction of the Tory party for all time.”
Paul Manger said: “Some honesty for a change!”
Kimberley Spencer said: “A person who is willing to listen and who actually works.”
However, the most common responses were: “Her resignation” and “A general election.”