Jamie Dempsey turned himself in after mother Karen Dempsey was fatally stabbed in Liverpool.

A woman was tragically fatally stabbed in the chest by her own son who was trying to knife another man. Jamie Dempsey plunged the blade into her while she was trying to separate the two men, a court heard on Monday.

The knife penetrated right the way through her heart and out the other side ending up 1.5 cm into her liver. Medics at Aintree Hospital fought to save her life but she was declared dead just over an hour after arriving there.

Dempsey, 32, of Brechin Road, Kirkby, is on trial at Liverpool Crown Court denying murdering his mum, Karen Dempsey on August 22 last year.

Peter Glenister, KC, told the jury that the defendant claims he did not act unlawfully, saying he stabbed his 55-year-old mum accidentally while acting in lawful self-defence.

He said that on the evening of August 22 Dempsey and his mum had arranged to meet for a drink in The Brambles public house in Kirkby about 7 pm - and two hours later she was dead.

A man called Brian Flynn was cross with Dempsey because he owed him £2,000 for drugs and Dempsey knew they might meet by chance in The Brambles and armed himself with a large knife, alleged Mr Glenister.

Inside the pub Mr Flynn twice threw a glass at Dempsey and was escorted out the premises onto Cherryfield Drive. A short time later they encountered each other on the roadway and started to grapple.

During this he stabbed Mr Flynn at least twice, causing serious injuries, and it was while Karen Dempsey and another man were intervening that she was fatally stabbed. She went back to the pub but then collapsed.

Karen Dempsey, 55, was stabbed near the Brambles pub on Cherryfield Drive, Kirkby

Meanwhile, Dempsey had walked off and after changing his clothing at his aunt’s home and telling her he had stabbed his mum he rang the police telling them he was wanted for stabbing a man in self-defence with a piece of glass.

He was arrested and it was only after he was in custody that he was told his mum had died. The case continues.

Family ‘devastated’

At the time of her death, Ms Dempsey’s family said: “Karen was a beautiful, vivacious and compassionate woman who always had a smile on her face and lit up a room. Her zest for life was infectious and it left others breathless. She loved being surrounded by her family and friends.

“Karen was dedicated to her work and in helping others she made a real difference to people’s lives. She was a fantastic advocate for social justice for more than 30 years and her loss will be felt right across Kirkby.

