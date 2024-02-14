Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The casting team of a hit BBC One programme are searching for Liverpool residents to feature in a brand-new series and have their homes transformed.

Sort Your Life out launched in 2021 and has since had three successful series, with the fourth set to air on BBC One of February 20. The programme sees Stacey Solomon and her team help families declutter their homes and transform their spaces, through recycling, upcycling and selling or donating unwanted items.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The transformation takes just seven days and the casting team are now looking for families or shared households in the Merseyside area who are 'fed up with the mess' and would love a 'supersized declutter'.

The casting team of a hit BBC One programme are searching for Liverpool residents to feature in a brand-new series - and have their homes transformed. Image: BBC