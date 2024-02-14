Sort Your Life Out: Liverpool locals wanted for Stacey Solomon's hit BBC show - how to apply
and live on Freeview channel 276
The casting team of a hit BBC One programme are searching for Liverpool residents to feature in a brand-new series and have their homes transformed.
Sort Your Life out launched in 2021 and has since had three successful series, with the fourth set to air on BBC One of February 20. The programme sees Stacey Solomon and her team help families declutter their homes and transform their spaces, through recycling, upcycling and selling or donating unwanted items.
The transformation takes just seven days and the casting team are now looking for families or shared households in the Merseyside area who are 'fed up with the mess' and would love a 'supersized declutter'.
If you are interested, you can apply using an online application form, which asks a series of questions such as: "Who in your household contributes the most to the clutter?" and "Why do you need Stacey and our team to come and help?". Applicants are also asked to upload a family photo and images of your house's exterior and cluttered rooms. More information is available here.