Sound City has confirmed the Reytons will headline the Liverpool festival in 2023 - full list of artists confirmed so far.

Sound City has announced indie heavyweights The Reytons will headline the Liverpool festival in 2023. It comes as organisers announced this morning (January 27), a second wave of artists set to perform at the event this year including Maisie Peters , Peaness, Swim Deep and The Skinner Brothers.

Sound City has been dubbed a “must attend” celebration of music discovery by organisers, who say it is “undisputedly the UK’s independent festival for new music”. A spokesperson said: “ Sound City is the UK’s lead festival for Keychange and thus, [we] consistently deliver a diverse and gender balanced line-up full of the most exciting emerging artists making it the ultimate festival to discover the sounds of the future.”

Who’s playing Sound City 2023? Full list of artists announced so far

Here are the artists confirmed to play this year’s festival so far, with “many more” to be announced over the coming weeks.

Reytons

Maisie Peters

Beren Olivia

Courting

Dylan John Thomas

Michael Aldag

Peaness

Skinny Loving

Sofy

Swim Deep

The Goa Express

The K’s

The Royston Club

The Skinner Brothers

Alfie Neale

Delights

Eevah

Finn Foxell

Goddess Collective

Kneeo

Lois

Malady

Mollie Coddled

Opus Kink

Overpass

Re6ce

Reignmaker

Shelf Lives

The Covasettes

The Sway

Tom A Smith

Tomi Robynne

Trampolene

When and where is Sound City 2023?

Sound City will run from Friday, April 28 until Sunday, April 30. The event is set to take up residency at a new home this year, with Mountford Hall at the Liverpool Guild of Students playing host to festival-goers in 2023.

Mountford Hall is one of Liverpool’s biggest live music venues, steeped in musical history with artists from Queen and The Buzzcocks to Jessie J and Dizzee Rascal having taken to its stage over the years. The venue boasts a state-of-the-art light and sound system, and is just a five minute walk from Liverpool city centre.

How to get tickets to Sound City 2023