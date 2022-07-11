Enthusiasts and families alike were treated to dazzling aeriel displays from world-famous aircraft.

Fans turned out in their thousands as the Southport Air Show returned to the coastal town this weekend for the first time since 2019.

Hailed as a ‘soaring success’, aviation enthusiasts and families alike were treated to dazzling displays from the Red Arrows and South Korea’s Black Eagles.

An RAF Typhoon also made an appearance, along with a Supermarine Spitfire, which was flown by Polish pilots in World War Two.

Councillor Marion Atkinson, of Sefton Council, said: "We are delighted that the return of the Southport Air Show was an amazing experience for everyone who attended.

"The warm weather over both days put an extra shine on the show as huge crowds were wowed with some fantastic displays.

"Another amazing line up was capped off by the ever wonderful Red Arrows, who delivered a jaw dropping display of aerial amazement. We are already looking forward to next year’s show.”

LiverpoolWorld was there to capture some brilliant shots of the displays and atmosphere on Southport beach. Check out the picture gallery below.

