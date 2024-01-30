Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Up against other North West shops such as Wirral's 'Somefin Fishy' pet shop and Manchester's 'Tan A Reef' tanning salon, a Southport business has been crowned the 'punniest' in the region.

Linguistic experts at language learning platform, Babbel, analysed social media and shortlisted 120 UK venues - with clever or amusing puns in their names - that are most frequently mentioned.

Members of the public were then asked to vote for their favourite and the regional and national winners can now be revealed.

Southport removals business, Jean Claude Van Man, took the top spot for the best 'punny' name shop name in the North West, and also placed third in the whole of the UK.

Taking the UK number one spot was Belfast-based clothing alterations shop, Sew it Seams, closely followed by Wales’ Harlech-based clothing shop Damsel In This Dress.

Regional winners