Southport Flower Show 2023 gallery: Stunning pictures from the festival at Victoria Park
The UK’s largest independent flower show is famous for captivating show gardens, the Grand Floral Marquee and celebrity appearances, including Mr Tumble, Rachel Riley and GBBO star Lizzie Acker.
The 2023 Southport Flower Show show opened its gates at Victoria Park on Thursday, 17 August, and will close them at 5pm on Sunday, 20 August.
Tens of thousands of people will descend on the festival over the four days to enjoy the floral displays, live music, market, food stalls and performances from famous faces suh as GBBO star Lizzie Acker and children’s TV icon Mr Tumble.
Many visitors have already made the trip to the seaside town and can easily be spotted leaving the show clutching bags full of plants and flowers. We’ve there too and have put together a gallery of some of the best sights from this year’s show.