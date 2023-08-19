The 2023 Southport Flower Show show opened its gates at Victoria Park on Thursday, 17 August, and will close them at 5pm on Sunday, 20 August.

Tens of thousands of people will descend on the festival over the four days to enjoy the floral displays, live music, market, food stalls and performances from famous faces suh as GBBO star Lizzie Acker and children’s TV icon Mr Tumble.

Many visitors have already made the trip to the seaside town and can easily be spotted leaving the show clutching bags full of plants and flowers. We’ve there too and have put together a gallery of some of the best sights from this year’s show.