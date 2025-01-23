Southport killer Axel Rudakubana returns to dock after outburst

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Child-killer Axel Rudakubana is back in court after being removed from the dock.

Liverpool Crown Court was told Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, died following the attack at the Taylor Swift-themed class in The Hart Space shortly before midday on July 29.

The defendant, who was 17 at the time of the killings, admitted their murders as well as the attempted murders of eight other children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, class instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes.

Judge Mr Justice Goose, ordered Rudakubana to leave the dock shortly after the start of Thursday’s sentencing hearing as he shouted repeatedly for a paramedic, claiming to be “ill” having “not eaten for ten days”.

Three girls – Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar – were fatally stabbed | Merseyside Police/PA Wire

The court heard that Rudakubana’s killings were a “pre-meditated, planned knife attack upon multiple victims, principally young girls, intending to kill them” with the prosecution outlining the “sadistic” injuries he caused to his victims.

When the judge tried to carry on with the case, Rudakubana shouted: “Don’t continue.” A family member of one of the victims shouted “coward” as he exited the dock.

After the court adjourned for lunch, Axel Rudakubana returned to the dock shortly after 2.00pm. Mr Justice Goose said: "I understand the defendant has actually been seen again and found to be fit, physically, to come into court for the moment, he continues to indicate that were he to do so he would disrupt proceedings."

Mr Justice Goose added that he will be removed if further disruption occurs, stating: “But, I will want him to come into court at the point of sentence."