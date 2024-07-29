Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teenage boy has been arrested after a knife attack at a children’s dance workshop on Hart Street.

One child is believed to have died following a knife attack that resulted in multiple stabbings at a children’s dance class in Southport. At least eight casualties have been treated for stab injuries and armed police have arrested a 17-year-old boy and seized a knife.

Emergency services were called to a studio holding a Taylor Swift themed dance workshop on Hart Street at around 11.50am on Monday morning and Merseyside Police declared a ‘major incident’. A witness said they saw injured children fleeing the venue.

Thirteen ambulances and a helicopter attended the scene as casualties were treated for stab wounds. The North West Ambulance Service said patients were taken to three hospitals, including Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool.

There are reports that one person - believed to be a child - has died. Southport’s Norwood councillor Greg Myers said he had attended the scene where a police officer had told him a child had died following the attack.

When asked if he could confirm the death of a child, Mr Myers told the PA news agency: “That is my understanding of the situation.”

Merseyside Police confirmed on Monday evening they have arrested a 17-year-old male from the nearby village of Banks in connection with the stabbings. The force say the incident is not being treated as terror-related, and they are not looking for anyone else.

One witness told the PA news agency that he called the police to an address behind The Hart Space studios, where a Taylor Swift -themed yoga class for children in school years two to six, aged between six and 11, was taking place.

Colin Parry , owner of Masters Vehicle Body Repairs, also said he believed that six or seven ‘young girls’ had been stabbed. He went on: "The mothers are coming here now and screaming. It is like a scene from a horror movie." He added: "Police have got him. It's like something from America, not like sunny Southport ."

Bare Varathan, 35, who owns a corner shop in Hart Street, said he was called by a staff member who told him: "Boss, get to the shop!"

He said: "I saw seven to 10 kids outside the nursery. They were injured, bleeding. They were in the road, running from the nursery. They had been stabbed, here, here, here, everywhere. (Mr Varathan indicated the neck, back and chest area). They were all aged about 10. One of them was really seriously injured.

"I hope they will be OK. Only two police jeeps and ambulances arrived, then armed police came and took him out of the nursery. Somebody told me he had arrived in a taxi and had a knife."

Another resident, who lives in Hart Street, said a woman pulled up her car outside his house and starting screaming 'my daughter's been stabbed'.

“It was a mum with her 10-year-old daughter who had been stabbed,” he said. "I helped to get her back up to where the police cars and ambulances were. She didn't look great but my focus was on getting her back up the street to get help.