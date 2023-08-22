‘The whole situation is a mess’ - row continues over Southport Pier closure

The pier was deemed unsafe by the council on health and safety grounds in December and could cost more than £13m to repair.

A man whose family businesses has been thrown into disarray by the closure of Southport Pier has spoken of his frustration after “months of delays” in getting information from Sefton Council.

Colin Jamieson, who runs stalls along the pier as well as trains going up and down the historic structure, has been forced to close his businesses since the pier was deemed unsafe by the council on health and safety grounds in December.

He said he has since been trying to gain clarification over whether he will receive any compensation because of the pier’s closure but feels “nobody is listening to us” at the council.

Mr Jamieson said the closure has impact his entire family, who all worked at concessions along the Grade II listed pier, the oldest cast iron structure and it was having a “devastating” impact on local tourism.

He said his daughters have resorted to setting up a GoFundMe to help raise funds for legal costs and to “keep our businesses afloat” in exasperation at the situation. People have donated £600 so far the fundraiser with numerous comments wishing the family luck, including from one person who said the businesses had been “dealt such a bad blow” by the pier’s closure.

Costs could exceed £13m

The row over the pier’s closure and when it might reopen has deepened in recent months after Sefton Council announced in June that the cost of repairs required on the historic pier could run to more than £13m – £10m more than previously anticipated.

The council has refused to be drawn on a timeline for when repairs could be carried out with Cllr Ian Maher stating in a full council meeting in July that the council was looking for external funding sources.

At a special cabinet meeting held in June, Cllr Marion Atkinson also said she believed the government should be providing financial support for the local authority to carry out the work.

Southport Pier. Image: Wikimedia Commons (public domain)

Safety concerns

Concerns have been raised about an outstanding survey report into defects along the pier, which has not yet been sent to the council although Mr Jamieson said he watched the survey being was carried out “months ago.”

Sefton Council said in a statement in June that it does have “sufficient interim feedback” to confirm the structure remains unsafe and that 25% of the decking will need to be replaced with problems in joists and timber works running to the equivalent of 14 miles.

The council added said that while costs are unclear until the full report has been received and contracts tendered, it is likely to cost in excess of £13m for all necessary repairs to be carried out.

Local opposition councillors and the local MP have hit out over the council’s stance on the pier, with conservative leader Cllr Mike Prendergast and leader of the opposition, Liberal democrat Cllr John Pugh both submitting similar questions at the last full council meeting in July.

One, submitted by Cllr Mike Prendergast asked why the pier couldn’t remain open while repairs were being carried out. In a written response by Cllr Atkinson, it was stated this was because the pier remained “unsafe to open due to the extent of decking failure.”

The sun sets over Southport pier. Image: robin - stock.adobe.com

Another question asked how much money the council has spent on the pier in recent years, which was advised to be £261k on pier maintenance and a further £1.5m capital spend over the last five years.

A further question submitted by Cllr Prendergast asked whether leaseholders of units on the pier would be compensated for the impact of the closure, with the response being that this information was a “commercial decision” and would not be put into the public domain.

‘People coming to Southport are losing out’

Mr Jamieson said that he has been left frustrated by the council “dragging their heels” on whether he would be compensated.

He said he was told “months ago” that a letter would be coming from the council’s legal department informing him of their position but he is “still waiting” for feedback.

Mr Jamieson also questioned why the pier could not remain open while work was being carried out and why a full structural report has still not been provided to the council.

He said that the council had to take responsibility as it had “made a lot of mistakes” in the way the pier’s upkeep has been managed, leaving him personally out of pocket after investing in his concessions only to find the council’s own works “not holding up to water.”

Mr Jamieson said of comments made recently by cabinet member Cllr Atkinson that people should “work together” to resolve the pier’s problems that the council “are not actually backing that up with action and nobody is listening to us.”

He added: “We’re losing out, people coming to Southport are losing out, the whole situation is a total mess.”