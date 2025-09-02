Residents woke up yesterday morning (Monday) to the distressing news that parts of Southport pier had caught fire, causing damage to the boarding and some structural elements.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) visited the town to gauge people’s views on the incident but also the future of the pier.

Southport Pier is the second longest in the UK and is a renowned historical asset. It was closed by Sefton Council in 2022 on the advice of structural engineers after a period of extreme weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Damage to Southport pier after fire | Sefton Council/LDRS

The closure of the pier has had a significant impact on the town’s leisure and tourism offer, with many residents and local business owners keen to see the pier re-opened. However, due to the financial costs of the refurbishment, any possible re-opening had been placed in limbo.

However, after more than two years of closure and public disquiet, the LDRS reported in June that the money to finance the restoration of Southport pier would be funded by the Government. The LDRS understands the repair works will start next year and the pier will be reopened in late 2026.

Nonetheless, the continued closure of the pier – and incidents such as Sunday’s night’s fire – means local residents and visitors to Southport remain concerned. Joyce Porter, 80, has lived in Southport all her life and used to visit the pier with her children.

Joyce Porter, 80, from Southport | LDRS

She said: “We need to have it redone now, we all understand that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need the pier because it’s so important, especially as we’re a seaside town.

“We used to have a lot of attractions and a lot of them have now gone, but the pier is still here and we should be proud of its heritage and do everything in our power to get it restored as quickly as possible.”

This sentiment was shared by David Walmsley, 78, who agreed the pier is vital to Southport’s future. He said: “It’s been left for so long now so I’m not too surprised by an incident such as this. I’ve seen it happen before at older buildings in Southport which have been left abandoned.

“Fires can happen, but I do hope it serves as a little push to get the job done and perhaps speed up the restoration works and get it reopened again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You would be think there needs to be more security perhaps and have it regularly checked just to make sure nothing too big happens and the pier is not destroyed by something worse.”

David Walmsley, 78, from Southport | LDRS

Responding to the incident, Dukes ward councillor Mike Prendergast said the risk to the pier has increased due to its closure in 2022 and exacerbated its state of disrepair: “Yesterday’s fire has brought into focus the perilous state of one our most iconic assets.”

He added: “It’s been almost 3 years since our Pier was closed and it’s time we crack on with getting it fixed and back open.”

The fire at the pier happened just over a month after the LDRS report on another incident involving a Victorian shelter on The Promenade. The LDRS understands the shelter suffered significant damage and is also an asset of Sefton Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grade II listed pier, which is the oldest iron pier in the country, caught fire shortly before midnight and spread around 20 metres before firefighters were called to extinguish the blaze.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said: “Fire crews were called to Southport Pier, on the promenade in Southport last night, August 31. Crews were alerted at 11.48pm and on scene at 11.54pm, with three fire engines in attendance.

“Crews arrived to find a hut on fire on the pier affecting an area around 20 metres by five metres on and below the pier. Crews secured water supplies and began to fight the fire, which had spread to a café building, using main branch hoses both on the pier and from below it.

“The main body of fire was extinguished by around 12.50am on the morning of September 1 and firefighters continued to damp down the scene and monitor for hot spots, with the fire completely extinguished by 1.34am.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sefton Council provided an update on the incident at Southport Pier after the fire was extinguished. The local authority published images detailing the extent of the damage and a statement about what happens next.

A spokesperson for Sefton Council said: “It is not being treated as suspicious and we are advised that the cause of the fire was an electrical fault.”

Adding: “We continue to liaise with the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government and we expect to hear more detail about the process and timescales for the recently announced Growth Mission Fund, which will fund refurbishment of the Pier, very shortly.

“Any repairs necessary as a result of this fire will of course be factored into those works.”