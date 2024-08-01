Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three little girls - aged six, seven, and nine - were killed after a ‘ferocious’ knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class for children in Southport on Monday.

A 17-year-old boy appeared in a Liverpool court on Thursday morning charged with the murders of Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar. The three little girls - aged six, seven, and nine - were killed after a ‘ferocious’ knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class for children in Southport on Monday.

Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9 and Bebe King, 6, were fatally stabbed in Southport on Monday. | Merseyside Police

Merseyside Police said eight other children and two adults, who were ‘bravely trying to protect the children who were being attacked’, suffered knife injuries during the mass stabbing at the Hart Space studio on Hart Street.

Originally from Cardiff, the 17-year-old was arrested at his home in Banks, Lancashire, shortly after the horrific attack and was charged with three counts of murder, ten counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article shortly after midnight on Thursday.

Teenager charged with the murders of three girls and the attempted murder of 10 others arrives at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on August 1, 2024. | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

A white prison van arrived at Liverpool Magistrates' Court at around 9.30am on Thursday, followed by a large escort of police vehicles. Proceedings began shortly after 10.00am, with District Judge James Hatton telling the court he would firstly deal with representations regarding reporting restrictions.

Shortly after 10.25am, the defendant was brought into the dock and the charges were put to him including the murders of Elsie Dot, Bebe and Alice, the attempted murders of eight children, who cannot be named, as well as the attempted murder of two adults and the possession of a bladed article.

Due to the three counts of murder, District Judge James Hatton said he would be sending the case to Liverpool Crown Court, where the defendant will appear later today. He has now been remanded to youth detention.

Judge Hatton said: "You will appear at crown court, sitting at Liverpool later on today before a more senior judge who will make further direction and determinations in this case."