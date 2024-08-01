Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The teenager has been charged with the murders of Bebe, Elsie Dot and Alice, plus 10 counts of attempted murder.

A 17-year-old boy will appear in court on Thursday charged with the murders of Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar. The three young girls - aged six, seven, and nine - were killed after a ‘ferocious’ knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class for children in Southport on Monday.

Merseyside Police said eight other children and two adults, who were ‘bravely trying to protect the children who were being attacked’, suffered knife injuries during the mass stabbing at the Hart Space studio on Hart Street.

The 17-year-old boy, who is originally from Cardiff but can not be named for legal reasons, will appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Thursday, 1 August, charged with three counts of murder; 10 counts of attempted murder; and possession of a bladed article.

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said: "Whilst these charges are a significant milestone within this investigation, this remains very much a live investigation and we continue to work with our partners from Lancashire Police and Counter Terrorism Policing North West (CTPNW).

“I would like to thank all of the forces who have offered and supplied support to Merseyside Police during the last three days and I can confirm that we are being supported with investigative resources from across the North West."

Three girls – Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar – were fatally stabbed | Merseyside Police/PA Wire

Why can’t the Southport stabbing suspect be named?

There are a number of reasons as to why the Southport stabbing suspect has not yet been publicly named but, one key reason is the issue of privacy.

On the February 16, 2022, the Supreme Court handed down its landmark judgment in the case of Bloomberg v ZXC where it confirmed that prior to being charged, a suspect should have a reasonable expectation of privacy, until they are charged.

This ruling can be seen in much of journalists’ reporting, with initial reports of arrests usually only including details such as the suspect’s age, location of residence and gender. Then, once a suspect is charged, further details such as names and images are usually released.

This is not the case when the suspect is under the age of 18, however, as youths are given automatic anonymity. Section 44 of the Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act 1999 provides children anonymity as soon as a criminal investigation begins, meaning journalists are usually banned from publishing their names and other identifying details, unless/until restrictions are lifted by a judge. All children appearing in youth or crown courts across England and Wales, including victims, witnesses and defendants, benefit from this anonymity.

This means that even after the 17-year-old boy arrested in connection with the Southport attack is charged and later tried in court, journalists will not be able to identify him unless anonymity is lifted, or he turns 18 soon. For context, in the case of Brianna Ghey’s killers - who were aged 15 and 16 at the time of her murder - the judge agreed to lift their anonymity when they were sentenced, noting there was “a strong public interest in the full and unrestricted reporting of what is plainly an exceptional case”