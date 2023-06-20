A worldwide retailer for luxury cosmetics, is making its Liverpool debut this week, joining the high-end beauty, home, fashion and lifestyle brands on Peter’s Lane.

Launching in Liverpool ONE on Wednesday (June 21), Space NK will offer a curated selection of over one hundred of the most in-demand and innovative beauty brands, including latest must haves such as Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez, and Rose Inc from Rosie Huntington-Whitley.

The store will feature dedicated consultation areas for makeup and skincare and a treatment room will include the best new brands at Space NK. And what’s more, the cost of treatments will be fully redeemable against purchases in store.

With 73 stores across the UK and Ireland already, Andy Lightfoot, Space NK CEO said they are delighted to open a new branch in Liverpool. He explained: “This location has long been one of our most requested, and we look forward to bringing everything Space NK offers to our customers here.

“The store features our new design which represents the physical evolution of Space NK; a more customer centric, welcoming environment with more brands, more choice, more exclusives all there to be touched and tried, together with our expert staff. We are proud to continue to innovate, with our customer at the heart of everything we do.”

Space NK isn’t the only new brand coming to Peter’s Lane, with Sweaty Betty set to open next door later this month.