The royal cypher of King Charles III, who was crowned at his Coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, has been placed on the famous Willis Organ at Liverpool’s historic St George’s Hall.

The Sovereign’s official monogram consists of his initial ‘C’ and letter ‘R’ for the title Rex – Latin for King - and a crown. It will be revealed to the public at a special organ recital of ‘Eurovision Classics’ on Wednesday, 10 May.

The trustees of St George’s Hall commissioned the artwork to commemorate the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The Grade I-listed structure is one of His Majesty’s favourite buildings, and he officially reopened it in 2007 following restoration work.

The Royal seal is installed at St George’s Hall. Image: Liverpool City Council

Alan Smith, of Liverpool City Council, said: “The hall has a long-standing link with Coronations. The foundation stone of the hall had been laid on 28 June 1838 to commemorate Queen Victoria’s accession to the throne, and now the cypher being in place on the organ for King Charles’s Coronation maintains its Royal link.”

