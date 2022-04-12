Liverpool and St Helens are among the top 10 most affordable places to live for the best education in England, according to a new study.
The research, by tutoring experts Superprof, examined the percentage of schools rated by Ofsted as outstanding in more than 150 parts of England, and then compared this to the average house price in each area.
Gateshead, in the North East, took the top spot, with the Merseyside boroughs of St Helens and Liverpool ranking third and seventh respectively.
“The results from this study offer a useful and intriguing insight into which specific areas of England can offer the best education for families without having to break the bank,” a spokesperson said.
Rankings by house price and quality of schools
The research revealed St Helens has 26% of its schools delivering outstanding teaching at the last Ofsted inspection and an average house price of £143,760.08, the 17th lowest in England for the cost of property.
Liverpool came in seventh in England with the average house price being £152,974.15 and 23% of schools in the area receiving an ‘Outstanding’ report, including All Saints’ Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School, Archbishop Blanch CofE High School along with the renowned LIPA Sixth Form College
A Superprof spokesperson said: “Every parent wants the best education for their children, so living close to good schools is a priority for many families.”