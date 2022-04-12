The boroughs had 26% and 23% of schools receiving an ‘outstanding’ OFSTED report.

Liverpool and St Helens are among the top 10 most affordable places to live for the best education in England, according to a new study.

The research, by tutoring experts Superprof, examined the percentage of schools rated by Ofsted as outstanding in more than 150 parts of England, and then compared this to the average house price in each area.

Gateshead, in the North East, took the top spot, with the Merseyside boroughs of St Helens and Liverpool ranking third and seventh respectively.

“The results from this study offer a useful and intriguing insight into which specific areas of England can offer the best education for families without having to break the bank,” a spokesperson said.

Rankings by house price and quality of schools

House prices and quality of education. Image: Superprof

The research revealed St Helens has 26% of its schools delivering outstanding teaching at the last Ofsted inspection and an average house price of £143,760.08, the 17th lowest in England for the cost of property.