A rising band from St Helens has been named ‘Breakthrough Act of the Year’ at ‘the Brit Awards of the North’.

The Northern Music Awards - created by the UK’s largest music therapy charity, Nordoff and Robbins - aim to celebrate Northern artists and fundraise for the region. The first ever awards ceremony took place at Manchester’s Albert Hall on Tuesday evening, with many famous Northern faces making an appearance.

Despite Liverpool being known for its musical talent, no Scouse artists bagged any accolades at the inaugural ceremony, however, an up-and-coming indie band from St Helens was crowned ‘Breakthrough Act of the Year’. The K’s, a four-piece from Earlestown, said they were ‘absolutely buzzing’ to win their first ever award, ahead of their spring and summer tour. The band, who released their debut album earlier this month, also recently supported Red Rum Club at their huge gig at the M&S Bank Arena.

Also representing Merseyside was iconic Spice Girl and DJ, Mel C, who received the ‘Special Recognition Award’ her outstanding contribution to music. Appearing in a video at the ceremony, the popstar said: “Let’s face it, all the best music comes from the North, so why has it taken so long?”

Doncaster’s former One Direction star, Louis Tomlinson, was named ‘Artist of the Year’ and Greater Manchester’s, The Courteneers bagged the ‘Band of the Year’ award.

It is hoped that the Northern Music Awards will continue for years to come, with the grand ceremony taking place in a different city in the North each year.

