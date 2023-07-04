A St Helens Borough council-run children’s home has received the highest Ofsted rating, for the seventh year in a row.

Abbeyford Children’s Home in Windle - which provides short-stay respite for children and young people with complex health, learning and social communication needs - was awarded its seventh consecutive ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating following an inspection in March this year.

Key outcomes in the report found that children make excellent progress with their independent skills like cooking, washing dishes, dressing themselves and accessing public transport - as well as a strong and proactive response to safeguarding, with staff clear on their roles and responsibilities, and trained to meet specific needs of children with complex needs.

The inspector was also full of praise for the ‘experienced and qualified’ management team who provide staff with strong leadership and strive to create a culture of high expectations, with staff feeling very well supported by managers who ‘genuinely care.’

Celebrations at Abbeyford. Image: St Helens Borough Council

Abbeyford Service Manager, Paul Spencer, said: “My sincere thanks go to the staff team here at Abbeyford who continue to offer an excellent service provision to children and young people in the borough of St Helens.