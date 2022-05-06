Labour lost seven seats on difficult day in St Helens but lost none to the Conservatives and remain in charge of the local authority.
Three of Labour’s seats went to the Greens, who are now the second largest opposition party on the council, and Independents took the other four.
How many seats does each party have in St Helens?
Labour remain in charge with 29 seats, followed by the Greens with six, the Lib Dems with four, the Conservatives with two and Independents holding seven seats.
Local election - detailed results for St Helens wards
Here is a detailed breakdown of the winning candidates of each St Helens ward:
- Billinge and Seneley Green: Peter Peers, Independent - 1,424 votes (18%), Sue Murphy, Labour - 1,388 votes (17%), Colin Betts, Independent - 1,352 votes (17%)
- Blackbrook: Anthony Burns, Labour - 1,309 votes (23%), Paul McQuade, Labour - 1,262 votes (22%), Linda Maloney, Labour - 1,255 votes (22%)
- Bold and Lea Green: results pending
- Ecclestone: Michael Haw, Lib Dems - 2,252 votes (30%), Teresa Sims, Lib Dems - 2,178 votes (29%), Geoff Pearl, Lib Dems - 1,938 votes (26%)
- Haydock: Paul Hooten, Green Party - 1,485 votes (21%), Janet Sheldon, Green Party - 1,445 votes (21%), David van der Berg, Green Party - 1,357 votes (20%)
- Moss Bank: Tracy Dickinson, Labour - 1,547 votes (25%), Trisha Long, Labour - 1,476 votes (23%), Zeena Begum, Labour - 1,375 votes (22%)
- Newton Le-Willows East: Jeanie Bell, Labour - 1,701 votes (24%), Keith Laird, Labour - 1,599 votes (23%), Seve Gomez-Aspron, Labour - 1,560 votes (22%)
- Newton Le-Willows West: Terry Maguire, Independent - 1,670 votes (21%), Karl Collier, Independent - 1,302 votes (17%), Dave Banks, Labour - 1,190 votes (15%)
- Parr: Andy Bowden, Labour - 1,172 votes (33%), Kate Groucutt, Labour - 1,079 votes (30%), Bisi Osundeko, Labour - 964 votes (27%)
- Peasley Cross and Fingerpost: Damien O’Connor, Labour - 325 votes (60%)
- Rainford: John Case, Conservative - 1,462 votes (36%), Anne Mussell, Conservative - 1,450 votes (36%)
- Rainhill: James Tasker, Independent - 2,336 votes (23%), Donna Greaves, Independent - 2,133 votes (21%), Kate Stevenson, Independent - 2,062 votes (20%)
- St Helens Town Centre: Ann McCormack, Labour - 747 votes (41%), Michelle Sweeney, Labour - 700 votes (38%)
- Sutton North West: Niall Campbell, Labour - 645 votes (31%), John Hodkinson, Labour - 643 votes (31%)
- Sutton South East: Brian Spencer, Lib Dems - 816 votes (37%), Anthony Johnson, Labour - 589 votes (27%)
- Thatto Heath: Nova Charlton, Labour - 1,372 votes (27%), Robyn Hattersley, Labour - 1,330 votes (26%) Richard McCauley, Labour - 1,317 votes (26%)
- West Park: Martin Bond, Labour - 1,516 votes (32%), Derek Long, Labour - 1,348 votes (30%), Marlene Quinn, Labour - 1,343 votes (30%)
- Windle: David Baines, Labour - 1,503 votes (26%), Lynn Clarke, Labour - 1,391 votes (24%), Mancyia Uddin, Labour - 1,204 votes (21%)