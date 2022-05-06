Labour lose seven seats and the Greens are now the opposition party with second largest number of seats.

Labour lost seven seats on difficult day in St Helens but lost none to the Conservatives and remain in charge of the local authority.

Three of Labour’s seats went to the Greens, who are now the second largest opposition party on the council, and Independents took the other four.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How many seats does each party have in St Helens?

Labour remain in charge with 29 seats, followed by the Greens with six, the Lib Dems with four, the Conservatives with two and Independents holding seven seats.

Loading....

Local election - detailed results for St Helens wards

Here is a detailed breakdown of the winning candidates of each St Helens ward: