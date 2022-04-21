St Helens sending aid to Tonga following undersea volcano eruption

A container will be loaded up today after the club received thousands of donations from kind-hearted players and fans.

St Helens have three Tongan players the squad – Konrad Hurrell, Will Hopoate (pictured) and Agnatius Paasi Picture: SWPix

Betfred Super League triple champions St Helens have been working hard over the past few months on an initiative which will see replica shirts and sports equipment sent to Tonga to help provide children with vital clothing and resources after the island was devastated recently following a Tsunami.

The club has received thousands of donations from kind-hearted players and fans, as well as Scotland Rugby Union and club partners.

‘’The support has been overwhelming and fully appreciated,” said a club spokesperson.

On Thursday, a large container will arrive at the Totally Wicked Stadium and all donations will be loaded on board before leaving St Helens on its way to Tonga – set to arrive in the devastated country during the next few weeks.