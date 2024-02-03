St Helens serial thief jailed after robbing multiple town centre shops

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been jailed after robbing multiple shops from a town centre.

Ryan Burgess, of Maritime Close in Newton-Le-Willows, St Helens, was sentenced to 48 weeks in jail this week after he was found guilty of 17 different theft offences that included stealing from the Boots on Market street and the Spar on High Street, in the town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burgess stole a number of items, including toiletries and food, and after police investigated they identified Burgess and he was charged.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Richie Shillito said: “It is pleasing to see Burgess starting a significant prison sentence, one which we hope acts as a deterrent to others who would look to operate in the area.

“We work closely alongside all businesses in our communities to ensure that shoplifting offenders are identified and put before the courts.

“The stress, inconvenience and financial losses can be very difficult for businesses, and such good results will hopefully reduce this impact across Newton-le-Willow and the wider St Helens community.”