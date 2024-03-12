Headlines: St Johns Market Hall closed indefinitely, Windrush scandal in Liverpool
and live on Freeview channel 276
⛔ Liverpool City Council has ended the tenancy of traders within St Johns Market with immediate effect. The local authority says they're owed more than £1.7m of unpaid rent and service charges dating back to August 2020. The closure of the market hall does not impact St. Johns Shopping Centre, which remains fully open for business and is unaffected by this action. Full story on LiverpoolWorld
⛴ A campaign group say there are thousands of people across Merseyside impacted by the Windrush scandal. The Liverpool Advocates for Windrush is a voluntary organisation working to bring focus and understanding to one of the 'greatest scandals' in modern British history.
👴 Sedgemoor Care Home in Norris Green is expanding, with ten additional permanent beds for dementia patients and ten short-term beds for carers who need respite. Demand for care for families living with someone with dementia has been rising in recent years, leading to a requirement for additional facilities.