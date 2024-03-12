Watch more of our videos on Shots!

⛔ Liverpool City Council has ended the tenancy of traders within St Johns Market with immediate effect. The local authority says they're owed more than £1.7m of unpaid rent and service charges dating back to August 2020. The closure of the market hall does not impact St. Johns Shopping Centre, which remains fully open for business and is unaffected by this action. Full story on LiverpoolWorld

⛴ A campaign group say there are thousands of people across Merseyside impacted by the Windrush scandal. The Liverpool Advocates for Windrush is a voluntary organisation working to bring focus and understanding to one of the 'greatest scandals' in modern British history.

