The Met Office has multiple weather warnings in place for Merseyside and train services have already been affected.

Storm Babet has caused major disruption to some Merseyrail services and the heavy rain is set to continue into Saturday amid a series of yellow and amber alerts for the region from the Met Office.

Anyone planning to commute on Merseyrail is advised to check before travelling and to not make any unnecessary journeys. The Met Office currently has weather warnings for rain in place until 6am on Saturday morning.

The stormy weather has caused major disruption on the Ellsemere Port and Chester lines, while minor disruptions were reported on the New Brighton route.

The Met Office has a weather warning in place for Merseyside. Image: Met Office

Merseyrail had been braced for Storm Babet to hit and put rail replacement buses on standby, but the operator warned these too could be affected by the wet weather, with a risk of flooding reported.

Neil Grabham, Managing Director at Merseyrail, said: “As a rail operator our first priority is the safety of our customers and staff. Given the weather warnings from the Met Office, we are taking steps to warn our customers in advance of likely disruption. Our team and colleagues from Network Rail will be working overnight and throughout tomorrow to provide the best service possible, but the weather forecast tomorrow afternoon does look particularly poor.”

Flooding at Hooton. Image: @merseyrail/X

Disruptions to Merseyrail service

Ellesmere Port - Major Disruption - Due to heavy rain flooding the railway at Hooton the Chester and Ellesmere Port line is disrupted. Disruption is expected until 16:00 20/10. Train services to Ellesmere Port have been terminated at and started back from Rock Ferry. Replacement road transport services are conveying passengers between Rock Ferry and Chester in both directions until further notice.

Due to heavy rain flooding the railway at Hooton the Chester and Ellesmere Port line is disrupted. Disruption is expected until 16:00 20/10. Train services to Chester will be terminated at and started back from Rock Ferry. Replacement road transport services are conveying passengers between Rock Ferry and Chester in both directions until further notice. New Brighton - Minor Disruption - Services have been restored following issues early this morning.