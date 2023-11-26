The world-famous waterfront will be transformed into a sea of thousands of red, blue, and mini Santas, as 6,000 are expected to take part in the annual event.

Five-year-old Lincoln from St Helens will be the guest of honour at the milestone 20th staging of the Santa Dash. BTR Liverpool arranged a special visit to a fire station leading up to the event to give the youngster another memorable experience.

Lincoln has undergone open-heart surgeries at Alder Hey Children's Hospital, the Official Event Charity Partner for the dash. His positivity has made him shine – and he has been chosen to represent the charity at this year's race.

Lincoln's mum, Tanya, said: "It's been a rollercoaster, it really has. He makes it easier with his personality even when he's not well, he still manages a smile. He's just a strong little boy."

Funds raised by Alder Hey through the event will support its work to transform young lives through state-of-the-art equipment, facilities, and groundbreaking medical research.

The very first Liverpool Santa Dash took place in 2004, and it is now thought to be the UK's biggest festive 5K fun run. Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service have participated in the Liverpool Santa Dash for over 15 years. – and this year, there will be 100 people taking part from the organisation – including recruit firefighters, firefighters, and non-operational staff.

St Helens Fire Station Manager Mark Baldwin said: "It's an absolute privilege to welcome Lincoln from our St Helen's community. He's come to the station and spent the day with our firefighters to experience what it's like to ride in a fire appliance."

