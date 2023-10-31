Study names Liverpool as the most generous city in the UK

Manchester was the least generous city overall.

Liverpool has been crowned the ‘most generous’ city in the UK, according to a new study.

Based on a study of 1,000 respondents, Clear Channel UK investigated whether people enjoying giving gifts, the most purchased gifts and the ways people shop for them and whose gift people put the most effort into.

Londoners found themselves among the least generous, taking the 10th spot on the list with only 50% of people enjoying the act of gift giving. However, Manchester was the least generous city overall with only 41% of respondents embracing the gifting tradition.

Taking the number one spot was Liverpool, with 60% of people saying they enjoy giving gifts.

Full list of the most generous cities in the UK