Register
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

Study names Liverpool as the most generous city in the UK

Manchester was the least generous city overall.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 31st Oct 2023, 15:35 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Liverpool has been crowned the ‘most generous’ city in the UK, according to a new study.

Based on a study of 1,000 respondents, Clear Channel UK investigated whether people enjoying giving gifts, the most purchased gifts and the ways people shop for them and whose gift people put the most effort into. 

Londoners found themselves among the least generous, taking the 10th spot on the list with only 50% of people enjoying the act of gift giving. However, Manchester was the least generous city overall with only 41% of respondents embracing the gifting tradition.

Most Popular

Taking the number one spot was Liverpool, with 60% of people saying they enjoy giving gifts.

Full list of the most generous cities in the UK

  1. Liverpool – 60% 
  2. Southampton – 59% 
  3. Nottingham – 58% 
  4. Leeds – 55% 
  5. Bristol – 55% 
  6. City of Edinburgh – 53% 
  7. Brighton and Hove – 51% 
  8. Leicester – 51% 
  9. Newcastle upon Tyne – 50% 
  10. Greater London - 50% 
  11. Glasgow – 48% 
  12. Birmingham - 48% 
  13. Sheffield – 46% 
  14. Cardiff – 45% 
  15. Greater Manchester - 41% 