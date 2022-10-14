Image: Irina Schmidt/Adobe

Research by M&S has explored the history of school playground games and revealed which school playground games bring back the best memories for adults across the country.

While computer games children play today evolve almost every year, the games they play in the playground are far more similar to those their parents played years ago.

What Time is it Mr Wolf was the firm favourite school playground game among adults in Liverpool, popular with almost 20% of respondents.

Research by M&S.

Hide and Seek, which is still enjoyed by children today, took the top spot as the UK’s favourite school playground game.

The research polling 2,000 UK adults1, found the top ten most fondly remembered playground games are:

Advertisement

1. Hide and Seek (13%)

2. Red Rover (British Bulldog) (11%)

3. What Time is It Mr Wolf (10%)

4. Tig/Tag (9%)

5. Hopscotch (8%)

6. Skipping (8%)

Advertisement

7. Kiss Chase (5%)

8. Catch (5%)

9. Cat’s Cradle (4%)

10. Duck Duck Goose (4%)

Playing games at school are some of the most cherished times of our childhoods, and thinking back on them often evokes feelings of nostalgia and happy memories.

When asked to describe the emotions adults felt when thinking back on playground games, the top three were happiness (58%), excitement (44%) and joy (42%).

Advertisement