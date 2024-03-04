Crews from West Kirby, Hoylake, New Brighton and Lytham St Annes helped mark the 200 year anniversary of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) by sailing a flotilla of lifeboats down the River Mersey on Monday.

The vessels lined up south of Pier Head at midday for the procession and the volunteers on board the lifeboats and a hovercraft recreated an image taken 25 years ago as they sailed past Liverpool's famous skyline.

The RLNI said it has saved the lives of more than 146,000 people across the UK and Ireland since its launch in 1874, which equates to an average of two lives saved every day for 200 years. More then 4,350 of those have been in the north west.

Below are a series of incredible images capturing the RNLI flotilla sailing up the Mersey to mark its 200 year anniversary.

