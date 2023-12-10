Subway employee threatened with firearm in 'shocking' Wirral armed robbery
An investigation is now underway to find the suspect, who was wearing a facial covering and gloves.
and live on Freeview channel 276
An armed robber threatened a staff member at a local Subway in a 'shocking' incident.
The robbery took place at the Subway on Hoylake Road, Moreton, at around 7.45pm on Saturday night (December 9).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Merseyside Police received a report that a man had entered the store and used a suspected firearm to threaten a member of staff. He left the store with a quantity of cash and fled the area on foot.
Police say no one was injured, but the staff member was left shaken by the incident.
An investigation is now underway to find the suspect, who was wearing a facial covering and gloves.
CCTV enquiries are ongoing and Merseyside Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward to help with the investigation.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Detective Inspector Gavin Mulcahy said: “To threaten an innocent staff member in this manner is shocking and we are determined to find the person responsible. No-one should be subjected to this level of fear and intimidation while they try to earn an honest living.
“This Subway is located on a busy road so we are hoping that motorists who were driving in the Hoylake Road area at around the time of the incident may have captured something significant on dashcam footage.
“Similarly, if you live in the area please review your CCTV footage or if you have any information whatsoever, please let us know. Whether you come forward to us directly or anonymously via Crimestoppers, all information will be acted upon.”
Contacting Merseyside Police: If you have any information, message ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook or call 101 with reference 23000124412.
You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form.