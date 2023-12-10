An investigation is now underway to find the suspect, who was wearing a facial covering and gloves.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An armed robber threatened a staff member at a local Subway in a 'shocking' incident.

The robbery took place at the Subway on Hoylake Road, Moreton, at around 7.45pm on Saturday night (December 9).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Merseyside Police received a report that a man had entered the store and used a suspected firearm to threaten a member of staff. He left the store with a quantity of cash and fled the area on foot.

Police say no one was injured, but the staff member was left shaken by the incident.

An investigation is now underway to find the suspect, who was wearing a facial covering and gloves.

CCTV enquiries are ongoing and Merseyside Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward to help with the investigation.

The robbery took place at the Subway on Hoylake Road, Moreton at around 7.45pm on Saturday night (December 9). Image: Google Street View

Advertisement

Advertisement

Detective Inspector Gavin Mulcahy said: “To threaten an innocent staff member in this manner is shocking and we are determined to find the person responsible. No-one should be subjected to this level of fear and intimidation while they try to earn an honest living.

“This Subway is located on a busy road so we are hoping that motorists who were driving in the Hoylake Road area at around the time of the incident may have captured something significant on dashcam footage.

“Similarly, if you live in the area please review your CCTV footage or if you have any information whatsoever, please let us know. Whether you come forward to us directly or anonymously via Crimestoppers, all information will be acted upon.”

Contacting Merseyside Police: If you have any information, message ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook or call 101 with reference 23000124412.