The billionaire owner of Home Bargains, Tom Morris, has been crowned the richest Scouser in history.

We all know that Liverpool is a breeding ground for incredible and successful people, but did you know the richest man from the area is the founder of a popular retail chain?

Founder of TJ Morris, which owns Home Bargains, Tom Morris has a net worth of over £6billion and is the richest Scouser EVER.

Originally from Scotland Road, Liverpool, Mr Morris began his discount retail empire when he was just 21-years-old, establishing Home Bargains using his bank overdraft in 1976.

The 69-year-old self-made billionaire is one of seven children of a Liverpool shop keeper on Scotland Road, growing up and now residing in the Merseyside area.

Morris currently owns 89% of the business and the rest is owned by four of his brothers.

Originally named Home and Bargain, Morris re-branded the company in 1995, changing the name to Home Bargains and adopting a new red and blue logo. The discount store is known for stocking everything from health and beauty products to sweets and toys.

As a person who greatly guards his privacy, Tom Morris is currently married and has at least one child, his daughter Lisa.

According to The Sunday Times Rich List 2023, Tom Morris and his family are the fourth wealthiest people in the North West, and saw their worth increase by a whopping £1.006bn since 2022.