Surge in number of cyclists killed or seriously injured on Wirral roads

Plans to prevent road deaths include the proposed roll out of more 20mph zones.

Shocking new figures show that the number of cyclists killed or seriously injured on Wirral’s roads surged in the space of a year.

In 2020, 2021, and 2022, 29% of casualties on Wirral roads were cyclists, a 12% increase from 2019. Pedestrian casualties were also 29% of all casualties in 2022, a 7% increase from 2021.

The 2022 statistics for Wirral show that 102 people were casualties on the road, with five fatal accidents. 78% of these were pedal cyclists, pedestrians, or motor cyclists.

In terms of numbers, 30 cyclists, 30 pedestrians and 20 motorcyclists were killed or seriously injured in the Wirral. Of the 440 accidents in 2022, 382 involved a car driver. 102 involved cyclists with 85 of these accidents involving cars. Meanwhile, cycling usage declined in the same period going from 15.1% cycling once a month to 9.6%, and only 5.8% cycled once a week according to Department of Transport data.

Casualty figures were revealed in a Wirral Council report as the local authority looks to discuss its road safety plan for the next four years, a policy aiming to reduce the number of casualties on Wirral’s roads.

Cyclists using the controversial Fender Lane cycle route. Credit: Edward Lamb

Road safety plan

Part of a wider Liverpool City Region strategy, the plan includes various improvements to road junctions, new 20mph zones, as well as an aim to get the number of people killed or seriously injured on Wirral’s roads down to zero.

A number of proposals are part of the plans including adopting targets to reduce the number of people killed and seriously injured in the near future, reducing speed limits on main roads to ensure consistent speed limits, and reviews of crash sites.

The council is also looking to roll out the school streets scheme across the Wirral. The scheme closes roads outside schools at peak times to improve safety and encourage children to walk or cycle to school.

20mph zones

The proposals for more 20mph zones have faced opposition with concerns raised by Conservative councillors in recent weeks despite previously voting for the policy. Police and crime commissioner Emily Spurrell has also said the police support the rollout and are working with the council.

However Labour, Liberal Democrats and Green councillors still support the move. Cllr Stuart Kelly in response to a resident angry about the new zones assured him that the 20mph scheme did not cover all roads and main roads would remain at 30mph or other existing limits.

He added: “Five deaths in Wirral may be seen by some drivers as a price worth paying (similar to the Americans believing the right to carry a gun trumps the hundreds of kids shot there on a regular basis), but sending ‘thoughts and prayers’ when we can do something about it is wrong.

New 20mph zone on Claremount Road, Wallasey. Photo by Edward Barnes.

“I don’t doubt some stretches of road will be a challenge particularly those going down hill, but we have to remember that first and foremost these roads are the place people live and try to bring up their families in a safe environment.

“I’ve noticed a number of people supporting 20mph limits in their roads but would prefer their commute route to be 30mph.