Suspect charged and named after man shot in the face in St Helens
Merseyside Police have charged a man with a series of firearms offences after another man was shot in the face at a house in St Helens on Monday.
Officers found the victim at the property on Derbyshire Hill Road at around noon on 19 February. The 36-year-old was rushed to hospital in a ‘serious but stable condition’ but has since been discharged.
Anthony McCall, 36, of no fixed abode, has now been charged with possession of a firearm; possession of ammunition without a certificate; possession of a firearm when prohibited for life and possession of ammunition for a firearm when prohibited for life.
Merseyside Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and are not looking for anyone else in relation to the investigation. A search of the surrounding area unearthed a suspected firearm, which was sent for analysis earlier this week.
Detective Inspector John Mullen said: “After an extensive search of the area by our officers we were able to recover this weapon and prevent it from causing any further fear and harm in our communities. We know that if this fell into the wrong hands the weapon could have been used to cause violence on our streets.
“Our officers are continuing to investigate this incident and establish exactly what happened. Therefore, I would continue to appeal to anyone who lives in the area, that has any information or who has any camera footage that may have captured the incident to get in touch as soon as possible.”