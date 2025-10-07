West Midlands Police/PA Wire

A suspect has been charged with murdering a man who was kidnapped and died after suffering burn injuries six years ago.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Midlands Police said Tomasz Samel was taken from his home in Raleigh Close, Handsworth, Birmingham, in a white van at around 8.45am on March 27 2019. At about 10.45pm on the same day, the 45-year-old, originally from Poland, banged on the door of a property in the village of Bickerstaffe, Lancashire, to get help.

After suffering 75% burns he was taken to hospital by ambulance, but died in a specialist hospital unit in Liverpool on June 21 of the same year, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement confirming a murder charge has been brought against a man in connection with the inquiry, the West Midlands force said: “Our investigation has continued ever since, and we have now arrested and charged Tobiasz Kozlowski, 38, and Sandra Kozlowska, aged 37, both of Liverpool.

West Midlands Police/PA Wire

“Kozlowski has been charged with murder, conspiracy to kidnap, conspiracy to falsely imprison another, conspiracy to cause GBH with intent. He appeared before Birmingham magistrates on 26 September. He was remanded in custody and will next appear before Birmingham Crown Court on October 24.

“Kozlowska has been charged with assisting an offender and will appear before the same court on the same day.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Scott Griffiths, who is leading the investigation, said: “We have not stopped in our pursuit of justice for Tomasz and his loved ones. But our work continues, and we would urge anyone with information who has not already spoken to us to please get in touch.”