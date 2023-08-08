A free family-friendly festival is set to take over Chinatown this August, with impressive bamboo artworks on display.

Imagine Bamboo is Everywhere will come to Great George Square on Sunday, August 20, featuring the intricate creations of local artists including windmills, giant butterflies, bikes, bridges and other impressive structures.

The Borinda bamboo being used is originally from mountainous Tibet, but has been brought to the UK by a botanist working for the University of Liverpool and grown at Ness Botanical Gardens.

Along with the artwork on show there will also be street theatre performances from the Bamboo Orchestra as well as ‘have-a-go’ music and craft workshops and facepainting.

The event will take place from 11am to 4pm and is part of a Liverpool City Region (LCR) Cultural Events Programme which has already seen workshops take place across the six boroughs.

Imagine Bamboo is Everywhere: Culture Liverpool is the lead producer, and throughout August the artworks will tour each borough. The team is working with independent creative director Orit Azaz and art specialists Imagineer Productions, who last worked in the city when they brought The Bridge to Walton as one of the first post-Covid community celebration events in 2021.

Imagine Bamboo is Everywhere is funded by the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority and follows on from the Lost Castles and Constellations LCR Cultural Events projects that were held in the city region in 2018 and 2019.

Creative Director of Imagine Bamboo is Everywhere, Orit Azaz, said: “We hope that lots of people will come along to the free Imagine Bamboo is Everywhere events this August.

“We’re planning a programme of free family-friendly outdoor activities, with giant bamboo structures, playful performances, music, circus workshops and crafting. You can run away with the bamboo circus, then have a go at making your own creation in our bamboo crafting zone. It will be great fun and a real talking point!”