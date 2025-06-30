The swan is in good health once again | RSPCA

A swan who crash landed in a street in St Helens, Merseyside has been released back to a local pond by RSPCA rescuers.

A local resident - worried that the swan would be injured by passing vehicles - carefully ushered the swan into the safety of his garden before calling the RSPCA. Animal Rescue Officer Benedict Marshall checked the swan for signs of injury but thankfully the swan was unharmed and appeared to be in good health.

Benedict said: “The juvenile swan was certainly in a fix. After crash landing on the street, he couldn’t get the wing power to take flight and with no pond very close by, he definitely needed our help despite not being injured.

Benedict secured the swan into a specialist carrier and transported him in his van to a nearby pond and released him by the water’s edge, before offering the bird some food pellets. The pond is known to currently be home to a number of other juvenile swans of a similar age.

He added: “I’m so grateful to the local resident who carefully ushered the swan into his garden to keep him safe before calling the RSPCA for advice. Animal welfare is everyone’s responsibility and it is local animal heroes like them that help the RSPCA and other animal organisations be there for every kind.”

The rescue comes as the RSPCA reveals 61% of people* say wildlife is the most important issue for the animal welfare charity to deal with - the highest number in four years - while nine in 10 people say that wildlife needs to be protected in our towns and cities, as well as in the countryside.

While many wild animals such as swans need specialist support, there are lots of small wildlife and pets which people can safely help. New findings from the RSPCA’s new 2025 Animal Kindness Index show that 54% of people don’t feel confident about what to do if they find sick or injured wildlife - but the charity is working hard to change that.

As part of the publication of its Animal Kindness Index, the charity has released new training videos and resources to the public to help them become a 'local animal hero' for wildlife in their communities.